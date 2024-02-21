Vikrant Massey apologises for old post on Lord Ram-Sita

Vikrant Massey recently apologised for an old tweet featuring cartoon of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita. The 12th Fail actor apologised for a 2018 post as people started digging his social media and stumbled upon the said post, calling it “hurtful” and “obscene”. In the post, Sita’s cartoon can be seen commenting on Ram Bhakts.

After he came under fire for the post, Vikrant deleted the tweet and apologised saying, “In context to one of my tweets way back in 2018, I’d like to say a few words: It was never my intention to hurt, malign or disrespect the Hindu community. But as I reflect in hindsight about a tweet made in jest, I also release (realise) the distasteful nature of it. The same could have been said without adding the cartoon which was published in a newspaper.”

Mother is a Sikh, father a Christian and brother a Muslim

Vikrant and conversations around religion have been a topic of debate ever since he mentioned how secular and open-minded his family is when it comes to perceiving religion and spirituality. The award-winning actor recently opened up about his elder brother Moeen. In an interview, he shared that Mooen converted to Islam at the age of 17. Vikrant comes from a family of Christians and Sikh as father is a practicisng Christian who goes to church while mother is a Sikh.

He said, “My brother’s name is Moeen, I am called Vikrant. You’d wonder why the name Moeen? He converted to Islam, my family let him change his religion. They said, ‘Beta (Son), if you find satisfaction in this, then go ahead.’ He converted at the age of 17, it is a big step. My mother is Sikhni, my father is church-going Christian, he goes to church twice a week. From a young age, I have seen a lot of arguments related to religion and spirituality.”

On how his family deals with questions of religion, he said, “My father was questioned by my extended relatives about how he could ‘allow’ that (brother’s conversion). He said that was none of their business. ‘He is my son, he is only answerable to me and has all the rights to choose what he wants.’ After seeing this, I went on my own quest, wondering what exactly is religion. It is man-made.”

Vikrant's 12th Fail was spectacular

We last saw Vikrant deliver a masterclass in acting in 12th Fail, which is hailed by many critics as the best film from Hindi film industry in 2023. It is directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and is a biographical drama based on the life of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame poverty to achieve the position of an IPS officer. The movie features Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar in lead roles. 12th Fail is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Vikrant is married to Sheetal Thakur. He married in 2022. The couple recently welcomed a baby. They became parents on February 7.

Vikrant Massey's future works