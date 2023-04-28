'Truth always wins': Sooraj Pancholi celebrates after acquittal in Jiah Khan case

After Sooraj Pancholi was acquitted of all charges related to the abetment of actor Jiah Khan's suicide in 2013, he celebrated through an Instagram story. "The Truth always wins! #GodIsGreat," he wrote. Earlier, Judge AS Sayyed of the special CBI court in Mumbai said in his judgment, "Due to paucity of evidence, this court can't hold you (Sooraj Pancholi) guilty, hence acquitted." Khan was a 25-year-old English-American actress who was found dead at her apartment in Mumbai on June 3, 2013. Her death was initially deemed to be a suicide, but her mother, Rabiya Khan, has claimed that Jiah had been in a tumultuous relationship with Pancholi and that he had somehow been involved in her death.

Following the verdict, Jiah's mother Rabia Khan spoke to the media and stated that the charge of abetment may have been cleared, but the case of murder is still pending. She expressed her determination to keep fighting for justice for her daughter and stated that she would approach the High Court and Supreme Court if necessary. Sooraj Pancholi was arrested in connection with the case but was later released on bail.

A few months after her death, Khan's had family found a six-page handwritten letter addressed to her boyfriend Sooraj Pancholi at the actress's residence, indicating her intention to end her life. The letter also reportedly mentioned a recent abortion.

Who was Jiah Khan?

Khan was born on February 20, 1988, in New York City, United States, and grew up in London, United Kingdom. Her birth name was Nafisa Rizvi Khan. She made her Bollywood debut in 2007 with the film Nishabd, directed by Ram Gopal Varma. She went on to act in films like Ghajini and Housefull.

She was considered a rising star in Bollywood and had a promising career ahead of her. But unfortunately it was not to be.

