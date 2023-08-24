The uncut version of OMG 2 will be released on OTT, says director Amit Rai

Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 is raking in great numbers despite the controversial start. Before its release, Amit Rai's OMG 2 made headlines when the film got an ‘A' or 'Adults Only’ certificate from the censor board with several modifications and cuts that the board found controversial.

Two weeks after the release, director Amit Rai reacted to the Board's decision to pass the film with several cuts and an 'A' certificate.

In a new interview with PTI, Rai said that he was left heartbroken when the film was passed with the ''A '' certificate.

"We were heartbroken because we made the film for everyone to watch, now that cannot happen. We begged them to give us a U/A certificate (children below 12 years of age can watch a film under parental guidance) but they didn't. We tried to convince them till the very end... But then they walked some distance, we walked some distance. The film has been released with modifications..." he said.

Further talking, Rai said that the film will be released on the OTT platform without any cuts.

He said: "We are happy people have loved the film. The intent of the film was pure. Nobody wanted to titillate the audience, hence they liked it. We have dealt with it (the story) in a way that doesn't sound vulgar. We talk about the reality, but in a sweet and humorous way."

CBFC passed the film with around 20 cuts and even asked to change Akshay's character from Lord Shiva to his messenger.

“After all the discussions, the film has been passed without any cuts. There are some scenes, dialogues and characters which have been modified by the makers after discussion with the censor board members,” a source told back then.

OMG 2 is a sequel to the 2012 film OMG which also starred Akshay Kumar in the lead. In the first, he played the role of Lord Krishna, who lands on earth to save his devotee Paresh Rawal.

There is no confirmation when the OMG 2 will be released on the OTT platform.

OMG 2 opened with a great response from the critics and audience alike. In two weeks, the film has earned Rs 123.73 crore, as per industry tracker Sacnilk.

Written and directed by Amit Rai, OMG 2, which revolves around sex education in India, features Akshay as Lord Shiva's messenger, who has been sent to help his true devotee Kanti Sharan Mudgal, played by Pankaj Tripathi, from a big crisis that is about to come in his life. The movie also features Yami as a lawyer.

WION's review of OMG 2



Kshitij Mohan Rawat wrote in his review of the movie: OMG 2 is a lot of fun. It manages to strike a nice and delicate balance between dealing with a serious issue (sex education) and delivering moments of genuine laughter and heartfelt emotions.