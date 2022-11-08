Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon are part of 'The Crew'. More details inside

This is not a drill. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon have been cast together in a film called 'The Crew' which will be produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. The two producers had last backed another female-centric project in 2018- 'Veere Di Wedding' which also featured Kareena Kapoor Khan along with Sonam Kapoor, Shikha Talsania and Swara Bhaskar.



'The Crew' will talk about the hectic, struggling airline industry and will be helmed by Rajesh Krishnan.

Announcing her association with the project, Tabu wrote in an Instagram post, "Excited for a new and crazy journey with Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon for Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor's next. Directed by Rajesh Krishnan. Shoot begins February 2023."

Earlier on Tuesday, Rhea Kapoor teased her followers on Instagram with an update about the project and she wrote, "Its been three years, we've missed you. But I think all this time was worth it. Can't wait to tell stories again. Something is coming."



Earlier this year, Kareena Kapoor did tell news agency PTI that she is reuniting with Rhea Kapoor for a film and that it is not the second installment of 'Veere Di Wedding'. "I am doing a film with Rhea. It is not Veere 2 . It is a story about three women. It is going to be slightly different. It's a super cool and fun story," Kareena had said.