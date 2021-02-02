Taapsee Pannu shares first look from next film 'Looop Lapeta': Hi, this is Savi

Taapsee Pannu shared the first look from her next titled ‘Looop Lapeta’.

The actress took to social media to share the first look from the film as she is seen sitting in a dark and dingy toilet holding a piece of paper that looks important. She is seen wearing a T-shirt with shorts and shoes. Sharing the picture, Taapsee Pannu wrote, "Life mein kabhi kabhaar aisa time aata hai jab humein khud se yeh sawaal karna padta hai (In life, there comes a time when we have to ask ourselves a question) 'How did I end up here?' main bhi yahi soch rahi thi (I was thinking about that too). No, not the s**t pot, but the s**t life! Hi, this is Savi, and welcome on board a crazy ride."

‘Looop Lapeta’ is an official remake of the 1998 German film ‘Run Lola Run’. It followed a woman who needs to obtain 100,000 Deutsche Mark in 20 minutes to save her boyfriend’s life.

Earlier, announcing the film, Taapsee had written, “Right, so here’s yet another announcement from my stable. I’m on a roll. Or shall I say in a loop? Stoked to announce Sony Picture India and Ellipsis Entertainment’s crazy thriller-comedy, LOOOP LAPETA, an adaptation of the cult classic Run Lola Run. Looking forward to the roller-coaster with my director Aakash Bhatia, my co-star, Tahir Raj Bhasin and the amazing folks at Ellipsis Entertainment (Tanuj, Atul) and Sony! Mark your calendar for 29th Jan, 2021!”

The original date could not be met owing to the COVID pandemic.