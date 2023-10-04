Swades actress Gayatri Joshi, husband escape terrifying multi-car accident in Italy

Indian actress Gayatri Joshi, best known for her role alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the 2004 Bollywood hit Swades, recently found herself in the midst of a frightening accident while on vacation in Italy with her husband, Vikas Oberoi, as per news reports. The incident occurred when their vehicle collided with several other cars, including a Lamborghini and a Ferrari, on a narrow road in Sardinia.

Two deaths on a Ferrari in Sardina, Italy pic.twitter.com/skT3CaXg0T — Globe Clips (@globeclip) October 3, 2023 ×

The accident unfolded when the Lamborghini and Ferrari attempted to overtake a camper van simultaneously on the winding road. This maneuver resulted in a collision. The impact caused one of the cars involved to strike the camper van, causing it to overturn. The Ferrari erupted in flames following the collision, resulting in the death of a Swiss couple who were traveling in the ill-fated sports car.

Joshi and Oberoi managed to escape the accident with their lives intact. Speaking to the Free Press Journal, she expressed gratitude for their safety, stating, "Vikas and I are in Italy. We met with an accident here (multiple-car collision).. With God's grace, we both are absolutely fine."

The news of the accident quickly spread on social media, with several videos capturing the terrifying moment the vehicles collided and the subsequent fire engulfing the Ferrari. The incident has left fans and well-wishers concerned about the couple's well-being.

Joshi left a lasting impression with her performance in Swades. But has been out of the limelight since her marriage to Oberoi, who serves as the Chairman and Managing Director of Oberoi Realty Ltd. She has been focussing on her personal life and family.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE