Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, friends remember the actor on his first death anniversary

It has been exactly year since Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence. While mystery shrouds his death even now, fans and his friends and colleagues from the film industry have paid emotional tribute to the actor marking his first death anniversary.



Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who was accused by his family of abetting his suicide, took to Instagram to share a photo of the duo as she penned an emotional note for Sushant.



"There isn't a moment where I believe that aren't here anymore," Rhea wrote. Calling him her guardian angel, Rhea wrote, "I wait for you everyday to come pick me up. I look for you everywhere- I know you're here with me."

Sushant's 'Sonchidiya' co-stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ranvir Shorey also shared memories of the actor.



Bhumi shared a BTS pic of the late actor from the film's set and wrote, "Miss you, your questions and everything we spoke about. From the stars to the things unknown, you showed me the world like I had never seen it before. I hope you’ve found your peace my curious sweet SSR."

Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor, who worked with SSR on two films- 'Kai Po Che' and 'Kedarnath' - called him a 'superstar' and posted his photo and wrote, "1yr today.. still numb"

The actor's former girlfriend, actress Ankita Lokhande shared series of old videos of the actor. "14 June This was our journey !!!! Phir milenge chalte chalte," Ankita wrote in one of the post. In another post she thanked the actor for being part of her journey.

Sushant's co-stars on his last film 'Dil Bechara' which released a few weeks after his death also paid tribute to the actor. Actress Sanjana Sanghi, who made her debut opposite Sushant shared a photo of the two from the film and wrote, "A forever void. Miss you."





While actor Saswata Chattejee, who played Sanghi's father in the film, shared multiple stills from 'Dil Bechara' and wrote, "Remembering every single moment with you Sushant...Memories never fade."

The film's director Mukesh Chhabra said how Sushant's death left a void."Nothing seems to be the same. The void you left behind still remains. Here's hoping I'll see you once again. Miss you Brother"

Sushant Singh Rajput, who was fondly known for portraying diverse roles with perfection, died by alleged suicide in his apartment on June 14, 2020.



His passing away triggered a massive controversy, with his family alleging foul play and levelling several allegations on his girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty. Currently, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the matter surrounding his death.