Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 is unstoppable, earns over Rs 4 billion at the domestic box office

Sunny Deol- Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2 is unstoppable. The film has crossed the Rs 400 crore (Rs 4 billion) mark at the domestic box ofifce. It is now headed towards the coveted Rs 500 crore (Rs 5 billion) club.



The movie, a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, has been directed by Anil Sharma who had directed the first film as well. The film had Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reprising their roles as Tara Singh and Sakeena respectively. The August 11 release has been witnessing a meteoric rise in terms of earnings.



Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh mentioned on X (formerly known as Twitter), that the movie is a "ONE-HORSE RACE in mass pockets", contributing to its large total earnings. The movie earned on Tuesday over Rs 12 crore and the total earnings of the movie now stand at over Rs 400 crore.



"400 NOT OUT... #Gadar2 begins its momentous journey to ₹ 500 cr Club... Is a ONE-HORSE RACE in mass pockets / #Hindi heartland, which is adding to its big, fat total... [Week 2] Fri 20.50 cr, Sat 31.07 cr, Sun 38.90 cr, Mon 13.50 cr, Tue 12.10 cr. Total: ₹ 400.70 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice," wrote Taran Adarsh.

In another post, Adarsh expressed that the film may just challenge the record breaking numbers of Baahubali 2 and Pathaan in the coming days. ". "'GADAR 2' TO CHALLENGE 'BAAHUBALI 2', 'PATHAAN'...#Gadar2 continues to surprise and shock the naysayers... Has crossed ₹ 400 cr and I am confident, it will cross ₹ 500 cr as well and challenge #Baahubali2 #Hindi and #Pathaan, both in #India," wrote Taran Adarsh.

An elated Deol took to Instagram to express gratitude for the love that the film has been receiving.



"Hello everyone, first and foremost a very big thank you. You liked Gadar 2 so much. I've never thought about it. We have crossed ₹ 400 crore. We will proceed further. You liked Tara Singh, Sakeena, Jeete. You liked our entire family. Thank you so much," Deol can be heard saying.



WION's Shomini Sen called the film entertaining yet one that played to the gallery. "Written by Shaktimaan Talwar, Gadar 2's story remains the same and much like the first part plays to the gallery. In 2001, the fabric of India was different and jingoism was not so much the norm. Twenty-two years on, harping one's love for the country has become a habit and mostly works for a larger audience. Gadar 2, in that sense, manages to stick to the same framework and has plenty of anti-Pakistan moments," wrote Sen in her review.

