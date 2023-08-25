Sunny Deol started crying after seeing audience reaction on Gadar 2, director Anil Sharma reveals

Sunny Deol is currently basking in the mega-success of Gadar 2. The film has emerged as the big winner at the box office and has crossed a whopping Rs 400 crore (4 billion) at the worldwide box office. Apart from the box office success, the film has garnered immense praise from the audience. Several videos of people dancing and hooting in theatres went viral on the day of the release.

Two weeks after the release, director Anil Sharma shared that Sunny got emotional after looking at the audience's crazy response.

In an interview with ET Times, director Anil shared that the marketing team of Zee Studios arranged 3 AM shows for the film and he was not aware of that. However, at the same time, Sunny was informed and he even woke up at 6 am on the day the film was released.

Recalling their first conversation, Anil shared that Deol wept on the call seeing the people's response to the film.

Anil shared that Sunny got emotional and was crying on the phone. “I heard him cry for the first time. He said, ‘Sharma ji, we did it’,” he said.

After Sunny response, Anil and his wife were also emotional and teared up. “It was very emotional,” he added.

The film is killing it at the box office. It is a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster film, Gadar. Sunny Deol reprised the role of Tara Singh. Ameesha Patel and Anil's son Utkarsh Sharma also reprised their role of Sakeena and Geete, respectively. Release on August 11, the film has crossed the Rs 400 crore (4 billion approx.) mark.

With the stupendous success, the film has crossed the lifetime collection of superhit films like Salman Khan's Sultan (Rs 300 crore), Deepika Padukone's Padmaavat (Rs 302 crore), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (Rs 320 crore), Tiger Zinda Hai (Rs 339 crore), PK (Rs 340 crore), and others.

WION's review of Gadar 2

Film critic, Shomini Sen writes, ''In Gadar 2, Deol also hurls a cannon at a crowd and beheads people with a single swig of a hammer similar to the one that Thor yields in Marvel films. Thor is God, Deol is superhuman but they are more or less the same people. Deol, in his 60s, is in fine form and carries the outlandish, melodramatic film on his shoulder very well. He has Utkarsh Sharma playing his onscreen son and sidekick who gets his moments to shine as well in the film with action sequences and dialoguebaazi. He is Anil Sharma's son and hence gets a substantial role after Deol.''

