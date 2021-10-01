Suneil Shetty to make OTT debut with thriller show 'Invisible Woman'

Bollywood star Suneil Shetty is ready to make his big OTT debut with Yoodlee Films’ project ‘Invisible Woman’.

The series will be headlined by Suneil Shetty with the noir action thriller series being helmed by acclaimed Tamil director Rajesh M. Selva.

The series will also star Esha Gupta.

On the announcement, Suneil Shetty said, "A web series today must have something to set it apart from the barrage of narratives that already exist, and the story of Invisible Woman immediately captured my attention. I am very happy to collaborate with Yoodlee to bring 'Invisible Woman' to life and to make my debut in a web series as unique as this."

Vikram Mehra , MD Saregama India, said, “We have been very effective in addressing the demand of the new emerging digital audiences for wholesome entertainment content through our slate of feature films that have found place of favour in the many OTT platforms. Films like the gutsy revenge drama Ajji, to the pathos filled National- award winning human drama Hamid, the heartland love-stories of Chaman Bahaar and Kanpuriye, to the urban social commentaries like Comedy Couple and Axone – Yoodlee Films has revelled in creating engaging narratives that don’t toe the conventional line. Now we take the leap into the world of webseries – a space that we have been itching to get into.”

‘Invisible Woman’ is currently going on floors and will be the first of many series that Yoodlee Films will announce in the coming months.