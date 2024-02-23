Shah Rukh Khan's friend dismisses rumours he ever dated Priyanka Chopra; read full statement

They say you can’t hide skeletons in your cupboard for far too long. Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra’s alleged romance is a thing of the past but people close to them are often asked whether it was true after all.

In a recent interview, Shah Rukh Khan’s close friend Vivek Vaswani was asked the truth about the alleged romance and he had quite a few things to say. Vivek is the same guy who launched Shah Rukh Khan in Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman.

What Shah Rukh Khan's friend said about their alleged affair

In an interview, Vivek was asked about the romance that shook Bollywood with many writing that Gauri Khan gave an ultimatum to Shah Rukh Khan to cut all ties immediately. At the time, Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra had worked on several films together including the Don franchise. He said that Shah Rukh Khan is a big star and lots of stuff is written about him with half of them not being true at all. He said, "It is not true. In fact, from the time I have known him, he has been a one-woman man all his life. How many flings have you heard of? We have had one rumour about Priyanka Chopra, that also its a rumour but what else have we heard of Shah Rukh? Nothing. He’s not that kind of a person.”

He was also asked if there was some relationship between him and Shah Rukh and he dismissed saying, “Relationship? Means? Sexual relationship? No. He’s not that sort. I don’t know where the rumours came from. Ghar mein reh rahe the, mummy daddy the, tension tha, career tha, jaldi se Gauri se shadi karni thi, usme relationship kaise ayega (We were living in the same house, my parents were there, there was tension, stress about career, he had to get married to Gauri, where would a relationship be in all of this)? There was a relationship of friendship but there was no relationship of sex?”