Shah Rukh Khan would 'stab' Kajol with fork if she did this every day

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are undoubtedly one of the most beloved onscreen couples of all time. Their chemistry in movies has always won the hearts of their fans. What's more, they share a special bond in real life too. Recently, Kajol opened up about her friendship with SRK, revealing that there is no formality between them.

Speaking with Mashable India, Kajol talked about their bond and said that they are in fact "very, very good friends" and share a very deep bond, but she fears that SRK would stab her if she ever tried to show an extra-sweet gesture towards him.

“I know for a fact that if I ever had to call him up at 3 o’clock in the morning, he would pick up my phone and he knows vice versa...(but) No, I do not message him every day ‘Good morning there’ and send him a flower photograph. I think he’d stab me with a nice fork if I ever tried it,” Kajol quipped.

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan are one of the blockbuster couples of Bollywood. Together, they have given many blockbuster movies like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dilwale, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Baazigar, My Name Is Khan among others. They were last seen together in 2015 Dilwale.

On the work front

Kajol was last seen in the Disney Plus Hotstar show The Trial, released on July 14. Directed by Suparn Verma, the show revolved around a housewife, Noyonika, played by Kajol, who returns to work after a huge gap to support her daughters after her husband’s betrayal, who is behind bars.

Apart from Kajol, the web series also features Sheeba Chaddha, Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait, and Gaurav Pandey in key roles. Produced by Banijay Asia and Ajay Devgn Films.

