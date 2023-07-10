Shah Rukh Khan's first-ever bald look in Jawan prevue leads to meme fest on Twitter

It was a happy Monday for all Shah Rukh Khan fans as the superstar unveiled the prevue of his new film Jawan. The film has SRK collaborating with filmmaker Atlee and actress Nayanthara for the first time. The Jawan prevue was unveiled on social media on Monday and was hailed as the next big blockbuster by one and all who heaped praises on the first look of the film and also on SRK's hatke avatar. While fans went gaga over the slick teaser, everyone also noticed Khan's bald look in the film - a first for the actor on screen.



Shah Rukh Khan's bald look in Jawan



Towards the end of the Jawan prevue, Shah Rukh Khan is shown opening up his bandage from his face and unveiling a completely bald look. Khan, who has featured in innumerable blockbuster films in his nearly three-decade-long career, has never sported a bald look in any of his films, which makes Jawan more special. Needless to say, the look generated a lot of reactions on social media and even led to a meme fest on Twitter.

About Jawan



Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the film also features Nayanthara who makes her Bollywood debut with the flick. The film also has Vijay Sethupathi, Riddhi Dogra and Deepika Padukone in a special cameo role. From the looks of the prevue, the film looks like an actioner and it is being reported that Khan has a double role in the film. Khan plays an intelligence officer and a thief in the film.



The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The film was shot across Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Rajasthan and Aurangabad. It has been produced by SRK's wife Gauri Khan. Jawan will release in theatres on 7 September 2023.