Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan prevue out: Netizens declare Atlee's thriller a 'blockbuster hit'

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Pragati AwasthiUpdated: Jul 10, 2023, 05:30 PM IST

Photograph:(Twitter)

Story highlights

Shah Rukh Khan is back in action mode! A few months after shattering box office records with his comeback movie Pathaan, the actor is all ready to set the screens on fire with his next actioner, Jawan.

After teasing the audience with a short glimpse, the makers have finally released the first prevue of the hotly-anticipated movie, and it's all things blockbuster.

Jawan prevue: Shah Rukh Khan is here to shock and awe in Atlee's mass actioner

Jawan Prevue

On Monday, the makers released a prevue of the mass entertainer. The 2-minute whirlwind clip gave the audience the first look at SRK's sensational and interesting performance, which will definitely take the excitement of the fans a notch higher. The teaser also gives us the first glimpse of Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Deepika Padukone.

This is the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Director Atlee.

Netizens react

Soon after the prevue dropped, netizens were quick to react and express their excitement, with some declaring it a ''blockbuster'' already. 

One user wrote, ''Eagerly waiting to welcome Jawan on Big screen.''

Another added, ''The stunts, the dialogue, bgm, it is pure class and mass. Oh my goodness srk voice + bgm 🥵.''

More about Jawan 

Written and directed by Atlee, Jawan is backed by Khan's wife, Gauri Khan. The action thriller featured Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Deepika Padukone, who is reportedly playing a cameo role in the movie. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music for the movie.

The pan-India project, which will release in five Indian languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, was earlier slated to release in June. But due to some post-production work, the movie got delayed, and now it will hit theatres on September 7.

