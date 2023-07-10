Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan prevue out: Netizens declare Atlee's thriller a 'blockbuster hit'
Story highlights
Written and directed by Atlee, Jawan is backed by Khan's wife, Gauri Khan. The action thriller features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Deepika Padukone, who is reportedly playing a cameo role in the movie. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for the movie.
Shah Rukh Khan is back in action mode! A few months after shattering box office records with his comeback movie Pathaan, the actor is all ready to set the screens on fire with his next actioner, Jawan.
After teasing the audience with a short glimpse, the makers have finally released the first prevue of the hotly-anticipated movie, and it's all things blockbuster.
Jawan prevue: Shah Rukh Khan is here to shock and awe in Atlee's mass actioner
Jawan Prevue
On Monday, the makers released a prevue of the mass entertainer. The 2-minute whirlwind clip gave the audience the first look at SRK's sensational and interesting performance, which will definitely take the excitement of the fans a notch higher. The teaser also gives us the first glimpse of Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Deepika Padukone.
Main kaun hoon, kaun nahin, jaanne ke liye, READY AH?— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 10, 2023
#JawanPrevue Out Now!
#Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. https://t.co/6uL1EsSpBw
This is the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Director Atlee.
Netizens react
Soon after the prevue dropped, netizens were quick to react and express their excitement, with some declaring it a ''blockbuster'' already.
One user wrote, ''Eagerly waiting to welcome Jawan on Big screen.''
Toooooooooo much gud... Legendary... Goosebumps on every scene... 🔥🔥🔥🔥— 🇮🇳 Abhinandan Sharma (Abhi) 🇮🇳 (@theCoolScorpion) July 10, 2023
Eagerly waiting to welcome Jawan on Big screen.
Another added, ''The stunts, the dialogue, bgm, it is pure class and mass. Oh my goodness srk voice + bgm 🥵.''
WE ABSOLUTELY LOVED IT 😭😭😭— MAHA SRK FAN (@MahaanSRK) July 10, 2023
King Khan 👑 pic.twitter.com/jUyUXZrAs6— INDツRAM 🇮🇳 (@Ind_RAM_) July 10, 2023
#Jawan Will be a pure Mass deadly combo...Of #SRK nd @Atlee_dir— ℛ¡ƴα♡ (@Riyasha_Tweets) July 10, 2023
Atlee anna has brough out the best of #SRK that v hav never ever seen ..
Excitement is on peak 🥵💥💯🤍
More about Jawan
Written and directed by Atlee, Jawan is backed by Khan's wife, Gauri Khan. The action thriller featured Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Deepika Padukone, who is reportedly playing a cameo role in the movie. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music for the movie.
The pan-India project, which will release in five Indian languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, was earlier slated to release in June. But due to some post-production work, the movie got delayed, and now it will hit theatres on September 7.
