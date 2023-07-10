Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan prevue out: Netizens declare Atlee's thriller a 'blockbuster hit'

Shah Rukh Khan is back in action mode! A few months after shattering box office records with his comeback movie Pathaan, the actor is all ready to set the screens on fire with his next actioner, Jawan.

After teasing the audience with a short glimpse, the makers have finally released the first prevue of the hotly-anticipated movie, and it's all things blockbuster.

Jawan prevue: Shah Rukh Khan is here to shock and awe in Atlee's mass actioner

On Monday, the makers released a prevue of the mass entertainer. The 2-minute whirlwind clip gave the audience the first look at SRK's sensational and interesting performance, which will definitely take the excitement of the fans a notch higher. The teaser also gives us the first glimpse of Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Deepika Padukone.

Main kaun hoon, kaun nahin, jaanne ke liye, READY AH?

#Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

This is the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Director Atlee.

Netizens react

Soon after the prevue dropped, netizens were quick to react and express their excitement, with some declaring it a ''blockbuster'' already.