Shah Rukh Khan and son Abram seek blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja
Story highlights
On the first day of the 10-day-long festival, Khan shared a picture of Lord Ganesh and how he welcomed Bappa this year at his home Mannat in Mumbai, India. Sharing a photo on X, (formerly known as Twitter) the actor wrote, “Welcome home Ganpati Bappa Ji. Wishing you and your family a wonderful day honoring Lord Ganesha. May Lord Ganesha bless all of us with happiness, wisdom, good health and lots of Modak to eat!!!”
On the first day of the 10-day-long festival, Khan shared a picture of Lord Ganesh and how he welcomed Bappa this year at his home Mannat in Mumbai, India. Sharing a photo on X, (formerly known as Twitter) the actor wrote, “Welcome home Ganpati Bappa Ji. Wishing you and your family a wonderful day honoring Lord Ganesha. May Lord Ganesha bless all of us with happiness, wisdom, good health and lots of Modak to eat!!!”
The entire Bollywood is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with full zeal. And, on Thursday, Superstar Shah Rukh Khan stepped out to seek blessings from Lalbagucha Raja. Khan was accompanied by his young son Abram and his longtime manager, Pooja Dadlani.
Donning a white shirt and his signature ponytail hairstyle, Khan looked dashing. Meanwhile, his little man was looking adorable in the red kurta pyjama.
The father-and-son duo offered prayers to Lord Ganesh in the jam-packed venue.
trending now
Photos and videos of Khan went viral.
Another video of our Jawan SRK, AbRam and Pooja from Lalbaugcha Raja after taking blessings from the divine lord😍❤️🙏🏼@iamsrk @pooja_dadlani#LalbaugchaRaja #Jawan #ShahRukhKhan #SRK pic.twitter.com/ZoQwE7aMfF— Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) September 21, 2023
On the first day of the 10-day-long festival, Khan shared a picture of Lord Ganesh and how he welcomed Bappa this year at his home Mannat in Mumbai, India.
Sharing a photo on X, (formerly known as Twitter) the actor wrote, “Welcome home Ganpati Bappa Ji. Wishing you and your family a wonderful day honoring Lord Ganesha. May Lord Ganesha bless all of us with happiness, wisdom, good health and lots of Modak to eat!!!”
Megastar #ShahRukhKhan visits Lalbaugcha Raja to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KShVeOIDJB— 😎Sourav Srkian Das😎 (@SrkianDas04) September 21, 2023
Ganesh Chaturthi, a ten-day festival that started on September 19, is celebrated across Maharashtra and the country, with lakhs of devotees visiting pandals to seek blessing from Lord Ganesh.
Lalbaugcha Raja is one of the oldest Ganeshotsav pandals in Mumbai, and many bigwigs of B-Town paid a visit to the very famous pandal. Before Shah Rukh, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, and Kartik Aaryan visited the pandal to seek blessings from Lord Ganesh.
recommended stories
recommended stories
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.