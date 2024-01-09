Selena Gomez was not gossiping with Taylor Swift about Timothee and Kylie in viral video

A viral video of Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift 'gossiping' during the Golden Globes 2024 has gone viral. The video seemed to show Selena narrating an incident to Swift and Keleigh Sperry, actor Miles Teller’s wife, an incident that had happened between her, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the ceremony. The ceremony took place on Sunday in California and Timothee and Kylie made their debut as a couple at the ceremony. The viral video does not have an audio but fans who have known Selena's history with the Jenner sisters seem to have presumed that the singer-actress was talking about her Kylie and her actor boyfriend. However, now, as per a report by People, this was not the case.

Despite widespread speculation, a source close to Selena has stated that she was not gossiping about Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the Golden Globe Awards 2024 with her close pals, singer Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry. Selena was seen seemingly spilling some tea to her friends in a now-viral moment caught on camera, but 'she was absolutely not referencing anything about Timothée or Kylie', the source close to Selena told the portal.



Fans had deduced from the three ladies' lip movement that Kylie Jenner had stopped her boyfriend from taking a photo with Selena at the event. However, the source stated that Selena 'never even saw or spoke to them'. Selena, who was up for best performance by a female actor in a television musical or comedy for her role in the series Only Murders in the Building, was seen mingling with celebs such as Taylor Swift, before reuniting with her boyfriend Benny Blanco at the awards.

some #GoldenGlobes tea😭😭



“i asked for a picture with him and she (kylie jenner) said no” – selena gomez



“with timothee?”



*selena nods* pic.twitter.com/LvO4dC6heK — pop culture gal (@allurequinn) January 8, 2024 ×

The video featuring Selena, Taylor and Keleigh seems to have suggested that the three were gossiping. Fans speculated that in the video, Selena spoke about how she had asked to click a photo with Timothée, but his girlfriend Kylie said 'no'.