Salman Khan's Eid release 'Radhe' had a great start but is now witnessing a drop

Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ fails to live up to the hype. His Eid release had a great jump start with it coming out via hybrid model-- part theatre and part on OTT but the film is fizzling out.

In India, ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ released only in three theatres that are open while the rest of the country reels with pandemic. Zee5 had done pay per view for Salman Khan’s film and it started to a great start too when the streamer’s spokesperson said in a statement that 4.2 million views of the film were recorded on the opening day. Salman Khan’s 'Radhe' rakes in around Rs 4.4 crores on first day of release, gets 4.2 million streams online

Salman Khan’s film had a wide international theatrical release targeting 40 countries across all international territories including Middle East, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Europe.

According to a trade source, the overall first-weekend collection of Radhe in India was Rs 10,432 on day one (Thursday, May 13). The collections rose to around Rs 22,518 on Friday, while Saturday and Sunday saw collections around Rs 13,485 each, which brought the four-day weekend collection to around Rs. 59,920.

Directed by Prabhudeva, the film stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The films can be viewed on ZEE5 on its pay per view service ZEEPlex. Zeeplex is also available on DTH platforms like Dish, D2H, Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV.

