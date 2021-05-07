Salman Khan to help 25,000 film industry daily wage workers amid COVID crisis

Currently, India is facing the world's worst COVID-19 surge and many celebrities such as Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sonu Sood Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and more are working hard to raise funds to help people in this pandemic. Now, just like last year, Salman Khan has pledged to take care of the financial needs of 25,000 daily wage workers from the film industry.



Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE) General Secretary, Ashoke Dubey told Indian Express, “Salman Khan’s manager spoke to BN Tiwari (FWICE president) and asked us to send details of 25,000 workers from the federation."

'Urgent situation', International celebs pledge support for India amid COVID-19 crisis



The actor will be crediting Rs 1500 in the bank account of the industry workers. ''The star will be crediting Rs 1500 in each one’s bank account. He was helpful even last year when Covid first hit India, and he is back at it again,'' Ashoke Dubey concluded.



Earlier it was reported, that the revenue earned from Salman’s upcoming film 'Radhe' will be distributed in COVID-19 relief work.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma announce campaign for raising funds for COVID-19



“We are glad to be a part of this noble initiative, to contribute our bit towards the nation’s fight against Covid-19. Since the last year, we have been consistent in our efforts towards fighting Covid-19, since this unprecedented crisis struck our country and the world. Very importantly, we have also come to realise that holding up the release of a pre-shot film may not help us in any way but using its proceeds towards fighting the pandemic is a more suitable and pragmatic approach. 'Radhe's' release on ZEE5 and ZeePlex will empower us to contribute more in these extremely difficult times”, a spokesperson of Salman Khan Films said.



The film is slated to hit the big screens and simultaneously on ZEEPlex and OTT platforms on May 13.