Salman Khan seeks permission for weapon licence amid death threats, meets Mumbai Police Commissioner

Bollywood actor Salman Khan reached Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar's office in south Mumbai on Friday. At around 4 pm, he reached the Mumbai police headquarters, located opposite Crawford Market, and met Phansalkar.

An official confirmed the news of Salman's visit to the headquarters, however, they called it a courtesy visit and said that it had nothing to do with any case. However, some sources have suggested that the visit was regarding the death threats that he and his father received around the time of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's death in May.

According to a report by News18, the Bollywood actor had submitted a written application to the Police seeking a weapon license for his own protection after getting death threat letters. And, according to the publication, his recent visit to the headquarters was in the context of the license.

The 'Dabangg' actor also met the Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Vishwas Nangre Patil there, as per reports.

Last month, Salman and his father Salim Khan received a letter threatening the father-son duo that they would meet the fate of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala soon. After the letter was reported to the police, his security got enhanced.

