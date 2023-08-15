Salman Khan recalls cleaning toilet in boarding school and jail: No work is small

Salman Khan is one of the leading stars of the Indian film industry and has been one of the few celebrities who never shies away from speaking his mind and putting his views. Recently, Khan opened up about cleaning bathrooms during his boarding school days and in Jail.

While hosting the grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT season 2, Salman praised the actor and one of the contestants of the show Pooja Bhatt for keeping the washroom clean the entire season.

Praising Pooja, Salman recalled the days when he used to clean the bathrooms. The actor said, ''I used to live in a boarding school. I am used to doing my chores and then even in jail. No job is big or small.”

For the unversed, Salman was sentenced to 5 years in jail in a blackbuck hunting case.

Meanwhile, talking about the Bigg Boss OTT grand finale, Elvish Yadav took the trophy and Rs 25 lakh cash prize home. He also became the first wildcard entry in the history of Bigg Boss to win the show. Abhishek Malhan was the first runner-up.

Salman Khan works the front

Salman was last seen on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Released in April on the occasion of EID, the film did mediocre business. However, now all eyes are on Salman's next Tiger 3. The hotly-anticipated film is the third film of his superhit Tiger franchise. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the movie will also feature a cameo of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan.

The movie is slated to release on Diwali.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE