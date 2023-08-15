77th Independence Day: Salman, Allu Arjun and other stars wish fans, hoist Tricolour

| Updated: Aug 15, 2023, 05:30 PM IST

India is celebrating its 77th Independence Day today. This year, the country has completed 76 years of freedom, marking the special occasion, many celebrities from the film fraternity have hoisted national flags at home and greeted the nation on an auspicious day



Akshay Kumar

For years Akshay Kumar has been called out about his Canadian citizenship. On India's 77th Independence Day, Akshay Kumar shared proof of his Indian citizenship. The actor shared a picture of his official government documents on social media. He captioned the post as, ''Dil aur citizenship, dono Hindustani. Happy Independence Day! Jai Hind! 🇮🇳.''



Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif also hoisted the national flag on the balcony of their sea-facing apartment. She wrote in the caption, ''Happy Independence Day!''

Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman wished Independence Day in a very special way. Sharing a throwback picture, the veteran actor wrote, "Today, nothing but a simple wish. That every Indian, nay every citizen of this world, be free from hatred, violence, intolerance and oppression."



Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia, who is in New Jersey, USA right now also celebrated Independence Day. Alongside a video, she wrote on Instagram, "From the heart of India to the streets of New Jersey... Being a part of the India Day Parade thousands of miles from my own country was exhilarating.''

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan shared a boomerang video with his cute dog on his Instagram account.

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun shared some heartwarming and filled with pride pictures of him hoisting the Indian National Flag and celebrating the 76th Independence Day with his family and staff.



Salman Khan

Salman Khan shared a picture with the national flag and wrote, "Wishing all a very happy Independence Day".



