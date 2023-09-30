Sacrifices and Success: How Vijay Varma's passion shaped his physical journey in Jaane Jaan on Netflix

Streaming exclusively on Netflix, Jaane Jaan has a power-packed ensemble cast featuring Kareena Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Vijay Varma. Sujoy Ghosh’s directorial propels Vijay Varma into a league of his own

Netflix’s Jaane Jaan has transfixed viewers within the first week of its launch with its 8.1 million viewing hours standing tall in the Global top 10 of 52 countries. Among many things, Sujoy Ghosh’s cat and mouse thriller showcases Vijay Varma in a never seen before avatar, and it comes as no surprise that audiences are mesmerised by Vijay’s lean look, and adore him in the role as the hottest cop on the block!

Vijay has continually pushed his craft as an actor; in Jaane Jaan, he takes it a step further, by immersing himself in a character that merges both physical agility and intellectual depth. To authentically portray Karan, Sujoy Ghosh’s nuanced police officer, Vijay underwent a significant physical transformation. A die-hard fan of Jacky Chan and Bruce Lee since the early days of his childhood, Vijay took inspiration from their journey and went through rigorous training to perform martial arts stunts for the film.

Speaking on the success of the film and audiences loving his new character, Karan, Vijay Varma shares, “I am so glad audiences have given Jaane Jaan so much love! Karan was a tough role for me to track. One of the toughest scenes for me was my opening scene, where I am performing martial arts and then the face-off with Jaideep. I had undergone immense training for these stunts to look a certain way in my character. From being a couch-friendly guy to hitting the gym every morning, going for Yoga retreats and having an extremely strict diet, I completely altered my lifestyle habits for the film. I have always admired Jacky Chan and Bruce Lee and hoped I could perform stunts like them someday, and Jaane Jaan made that possible for me! I was very excited about this transformation work and was pleased with the result. Just a little bit of vision and a whole lot of dedication can do wonders for you! And I am ecstatic that my labour of love has been showered with so much appreciation from audiences. On days like this, you know all your hard work is worth it!”

Vijay Varma’s commitment to his character, his clean-shaven police office look and his lean transformation, not only elevates his own performance but also significantly enriches the overall film, making it irresistibly compelling.

