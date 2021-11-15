'RRR' and 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' won't clash as Sanjay Leela Bhansali pushes his film

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and SS Rajamouli’s films will no longer clash at the box office. Their film, Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR were earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on January 6 and January 7, 2022.

In order to avoid a box office clash, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has shifted the date of his film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ to February 18, 2022.

Apparently, there was news that Ajay Devgn asked the makers and team to reconsider a new date for the two films so that both films could enjoy their time in the theatres.

Alia Bhatt, who plays the lead role in Gangubai Kathiawadi, took to social media to share the news: "We are glad to announce that Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi has a new release date. The film will release on 18th February, 2022".

Gangubai Kathiawadi is produced by Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios). The movie also stars Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, and Indira Tiwari. Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi feature in extended cameo appearances.

RRR has Jr NTR and Ram Charan in leading roles with Bollywood star Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.