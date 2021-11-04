Have you met Alia Bhatt's doppelganger that the internet is obsessing over?

Alia Bhatt’s doppelganger is getting viral as her pictures and videos are circulating on the internet. The lookalike who’s making the rounds on the internet is an Assamese girl named Celesti Bairagey.

Celesti became popular overnight when she shared a video on Instagram which left Alia Bhatt’s fans confused who was who. The actress’s fan groups started dropping comments about her striking resemblance to the Bollywood actress.

Also read: Will Smith makes shocking revelation in memoir, wanted to kill his father

In the video, Alia Bhatt’s doppelganger is dressed in a sleeveless top and a black skirt. She is seen walking on the streets of Rajasthan.

She captioned the video, ‘Darr gayi’ #rajasthan #diwali #instareels #reelkarofeelkaro’

The internet users have been bombarding her with comments like, “choti Alia Bhatt”, “Alia 2.0”. An Instagram user also wrote, “Same smile like Alia.” Another one added, “Is it only me or she looks like Alia Bhatt's little sister?” Tamil film 'Jai Bhim' lands in 'anti-Hindi' controversy for scene featuring Prakash Raj