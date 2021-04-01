Rohit Shetty receives first jab of COVID-19 vaccine

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty joined the growing list of celebrities who have received their dose of the coronavirus vaccine.



The ace director himself shared the news with the world. By posting the pictures of himself getting a jab at Nanavati hospital, Mumbai.

“Action and Stunts are for movies don’t try to be a khatron ke khiladi in real life, get vaccinated. It is the only way to fight COVID. Got myself vaccinated today.”



By thanking the hospital staff for their incredible work, he added, ''Thanks to the staff of Nanavati hospital, the procedure was very well organised #nanavatisuperspecialityhospital @my_bmc''.

Recently, actors Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, Hema Malini, Anupam Kher, Johnny Lever, Saif Ali Khan, had also received the vaccination shots. Many Bollywood celebrities have contracted the virus in recent weeks including actor Aamir Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Manoj Bajpayee.



On the work front, the director is awaiting the release of his upcoming actioner 'Sooryavanshi' which was scheduled to release last year but was pushed due to covid lockdown and now it is finally releasing theatrically on 30 April.