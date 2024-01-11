Regional films we can't wait to watch in 2024

If this was the year of Shah Rukh Khan's films Pathaan and Jawan, that made a furore at the box office, there were other relatively lesser-known films from regional cinema that made the box office noise. This includes Gujarati film Tron Ekka which released on August 25. It became the second-highest grossing Gujarati film of all time.

This year too, there is expected to be more regional films that are set to get the cash registers ringing (hopefully). Here's a list of films in 2024 you should keep an eye out for:



Musafira (Marathi)



Producer Anand Pandit and Pushkar Jog are coming together once again in 2024 to present Musafira, a film about friendship. The film has been produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures, Goosebumps Entertainment and Nitin Vaidya Productions. Jog will direct the film and star in it along with Pushkaraj Chirputkar, Dissha Pardeshi, Pooja Sawant, Maadhav Deochake and Meera Sarang.



Warning 2 (Punjabi)



Warning 2 is a Punjabi sequel that portrays a series of conflicts between rivals and the film is expected to enhance the action quotient of its superhit predecessor by a notch. Last month, Yoodlee Films, the cinematic division of Saregama and Humble Motion Pictures shared a thrilling peek into this co- production with the release of a new motion poster. Directed by Amar Hundal, the film stars Gippy Grewal, Prince Kanwaljit Singh, Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Dev, and Raghveer Boli.

Post the worst phase of the pandemic, Pushpa: The Rise was released in December 2021 in Telugu along with dubbed versions in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi languages. It went on to gross over Rs360 crore and became the highest-grossing Indian film in 2021. Now fans are waiting with bated breath for Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed once again by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings. It will star Allu Arjun alongside Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna.