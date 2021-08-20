Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt kickstart shooting for 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh have kickstarted shoot of their upcoming film together ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. This will be the second time they collaborate on a film as leads after ‘Gully Boy’ that became a massive hit.

The film will also bring back Karan Johar as director.

The team took to social media to offer a glimpse of the set. The video features Alia and Ranveer in their costumes. It also features Manish Malhotra, Karan and other crew members. Alia can be seen sporting a red saree along with a nose ring while Ranveer is seen donning an animal print outfit.

Alia shared the video and wrote, “Too many feels to fit in a caption #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani #RRKPK”

Ranveer wrote, “Shuru ho gayi hai yeh anokhi kahani of Rocky & Rani. Toh dijiye humein apna aashirvaad aur pyaar, aur chaliye iss safar mein hamaare saath! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani #RRKPK”

‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in key roles. The veteran actor Dharmendra will be seen essaying a romantic character in the film.