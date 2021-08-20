Akshay Kumar's 'Bell Bottom' leaked online hours after theatrical release

Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Bell Bottom’ was hit with piracy today as his film ‘Bell Bottom’ landed in theatres.

Indian theatres saw an opening with the Akshay Kumar starrer for the first time since they got shut due to the second wave of coronavirus. Starring Akshay, Lara Dutta and Vaani Kapoor, the film was leaked within a few hours of its release. 'BellBottom' review: It's an Akshay Kumar show all the way and we aren't complaining

According to reports, the film is available for free streaming on various piracy websites including Tamilrockers.

Meanwhile, the film has received a positive response from the audience and critics alike.

While it’s too soon to say anything about the box office numbers, Akshay Kumar is hopeful for the film as he was heard discussing a sequel to the film. He said earlier that the way films ends, there is a scope for a sequel to Bell Bottom.

Akshay is currently in London as he is all set to start shooting for his new film. The film will also star Rakul Preet Singh. Apart from this, Akshay will be next seen in ‘Raksha Bandhan’, ‘Bachchan Pandey’, ‘Ram Setu’, ' Atrangi Re’ and ready for release‘Sooryavanshi’.