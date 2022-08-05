'Raksha Bandhan' actor Akshay Kumar is teary-eyed from sister's emotional message. Watch

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar will next be seen in 'Raksha Bandhan'. The Aanand L. Rai directorial is titled after the Hindu festival that is based on the bond between brothers and sisters. In the film, written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon, Akshay plays the role of a chaat shop owner Lala Kedarnath, and the older brother of his 4 sisters. After his father and mother die, it falls upon his shoulders to find them good husbands and marry them off. At the same time, he has to deal with his own issues and his relationship with childhood sweetheart Sapna (Bhumi Pednekar) whose father is getting impatient about HER marriage.

Ahead of the film's release, Akshay's sister Alka Bhatia has sent an emotional message to her brother. The message was shared during Akshay's appearance on the music reality show 'Superstar Singer 2'.

In a new teaser for the show's upcoming episode shared by Sony TV, a contestant is singing 'Phoolon Ka Taron Ka' and Akshay is treated with a message from Alka. She said in Punjabi, "My lovely Raji, I remembered while chatting with someone that Rakhi is on August 11. You have stood by me through thick and thin. You played the role of a friend, a brother and father. Thank you for everything, Raju."

Also Read: #BoycottRakshaBandhanMovie trends on Twitter as old tweets of Akshay Kumar and writer Kanika Dhillon resurface

Meanwhile, one of 'Raksha Bandhan' writers, Kanika Dhillon, has been mired in controversy after her old allegedly 'Hinduphobic' tweets were dug up. The hashtag #BoycottRakshaBandhanMovie has been trending on Twitter for the last few days.

'Raksha Bandhan' is set to release on August 11.