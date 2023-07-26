Radhika Madan’s Sanaa gears up for its premiere at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023

Indian filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria’s Sanaa is ready for its Australian premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2023. After having screened at multiple film festivals globally including The Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF), Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, Santa Barbara International Film Festival and more, Sanaa is ready to showcase in Melbourne.

Hailed as the largest annual celebration of Indian cinema outside of India, IFFM showcases some of the most diverse, inclusive and groundbreaking films year after year encapsulating Indian cinema’s true essence. Marking its 14th edition this year, the festival is scheduled to take place from 11 to 20 August. Starring Radhika Madan in the lead, Sanaa will have a special gala screening at the festival.

Sanaa tells the story of an ambitious woman who is fighting an internal battle caused by unresolved trauma.

Honoured with the film’s screening at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023, director Sudhanshu Saria said in an official statement, “It’s been phenomenal taking Sanaa to audiences in all parts of the world and we are all so excited to meet our audience in Melbourne. IFFM has a rich history of bringing pathbreaking cinema to Australia and we’re proud Sanaa is included on that list this year."

Written and directed by the National Award-winning director Sudhanshu Saria, Sanaa is an introspective drama starring Radhika Madan in the lead role along with Soham Shah, Shikha Talsania and Pooja Bhatt.

