Production behind Andhadhun to make film/show on Sidhu Moose Wala's life

Indian production house which made Ayushmann-Tabu starrer Andhadhun is now developing a project on Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala. Indian rapper, singer and songwriter Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala was a hit singer. He was shot dead by unknown people on May 29, 2022. He was just 28.

Sidhu Moose Wala was a star of Punjabi-language music and cinema. His work was not just famous in India but worldwide. The singer was usually in the news for being a part of politics. He joined the Indian National Congress Party in 2021 and unsuccessfully contested the Punjab Legislative Assembly election in 2022.

The production company Matchbox Shots has acquired the rights to journalist Jupinderjit Singh’s best selling 2023 book Who Killed Moosewala? The Spiralling Story of Violence in Punjab. The book takes a look at the life of Sidhu Moose Wala, his tryst with politics, controversies and events that led to his death.

For the unversed, Andhadhun was a 2018 film directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Matchbox Shots. The film was a massive hit and earned critical praise for its gripping story and execution.

Matchbox is currently in talks to develop the book into a film/OTT series. The talks are still underway.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.