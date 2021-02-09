Priyanka Chopra was left feeling 'small' after a Bollywood director asked her to fix her 'proportions'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been in the news since the start of 2021 for her projects including ‘The White Tiger’ that has received a warm response from her fans and her memoir ‘Unfinished’ that she has now started a press tour for albeit virtual.

All set to release the memoir, several excerpts from the book are coming out and according to The Independent there’s one episode between her and a person in Bollywood that she remembers was quite unpleasant.

According to the memoir, ‘Unfinished’, Priyanka Chopra revealed that it took place soon after she was crowned Miss World in 2000. Priyanka went on to say how one of the first directors who met her suggested that she should fix her “proportions”.

"After a few minutes of small talk, the director/producer told me to stand up and twirl for him,” she wrote in her book.

She went on to add, "I did. He stared at me long and hard, assessing me, and then suggested that I get a boob job, fix my jaw, and add a little more cushioning to my butt. If I wanted to be an actress, he said, I’d need to have my proportions ‘fixed’, and he knew a great doctor in LA he could send me to. My then-manager voiced his agreement with the assessment."

Priyanka Chopra soon went separate ways with the manager.

