Priyanka Chopra on Ukraine-Russia crisis: ‘There are innocent lives in this war zone’

Many celebrities from around the world have expressed their concern for the people of Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a military operation in the European country



On Friday, Priyanka Chopra reacted to the ongoing Ukraine crisis and dubbed the attack as 'terrifying'.

Raising her concern for the people living in the country, Priyanka on her Instagram wrote, “The situation unfolding in Ukraine is terrifying. Innocent people living in fear for their lives and the lives of their loved ones, while trying to navigate the uncertainty of the immediate future. It’s difficult to comprehed how in the modern world this could escalate to such a catastrophic point, but this is a consequential moment that will reverberate around the world.''



She added, ''There are innocent lives living in this war zone. They are just like you and me. Here is more info at the link in my bio about how to assist the people of Ukraine.”

Chopra, who has welcomed a baby girl last month, also shared a video on her Instagram account showing newborn babies shifted from hospitals to bomb shelters.

Russian actress Irina Starshenbaum reacted to the situation. Noting that how war will only bring war and pain, Irina expressed a deep 'apology' to the Ukrainian people.



Sharing a black post on her Instagram account, the actress wrote, ''How did we get to that point? Why, then, do we remember every May 9 how much pain and loss the war brought us? I don't want to believe that. We didn't choose that.''



