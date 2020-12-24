Priyanka Chopra and 'Text For You' team stranded in UK amid lockdown

Priyanka Chopra has reportedly been stranded in UK as travel ban was imposed after the country went into lockdown mode because of spike of coronavirus cases.

Priyanka Chopra was shooting with team for ‘Text For You’ when she was left stranded there. Reports suggest that she and team might have to stay in London for a few days before they can travel again.

Many parts of the UK have already been put under Tier 4 lockdown - the highest level - as the new variant of the virus has high transmissibility. While Priyanka and the team were originally supposed to shoot till January, it is being said that the production team is trying to arrange for everyone to return to the US at the earliest.

“The producers have halted production at the moment. Their top priority is to ensure the safe return of the cast and crew. Special permissions are being sought to travel back to the US, but the procedure may take longer than usual with the lockdown rules becoming stricter than ever before. It is possible that Priyanka and the rest of the unit will have to stay put in the UK for a while,” a source was quoted in Mid-Day report.

Meanwhile, ‘Text For You’ will also have Priyanka's husband Nick Jonas in a cameo role.

Celine Dion, Russell Tovey and Omid Djalili will also star in the film, a remake of the German film ‘SMS Fur Dich’, which itself is a cinematic adaptation of Sofie Cramer’s novel of the same name.

