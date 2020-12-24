'Tenet' becomes most watched film in India post lockdown

Christopher Nolan’s Ttenet’ has now become India’s most watched film post lockdown.

The film starring Robert Pattinson, John David Washington and Dimple Kapadia sold an estimated seven lakh tickets since reopening after the Covid-induced lockdown. The report states data from ticketing platform BookMyShow.

‘Tenet’ remains the most-watched film having sold three lakh tickets. The data is for sales from October 16 to December 18.

Next to line in ‘Tenet’ is Biskoth (Tamil), followed by Irandam Kuththu (Tamil), Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari (Hindi) and Dracula Sir (Bengali).

‘Dracula Sir’ was the first new film to release post the lockdown, during Dussehra.