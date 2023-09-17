Prajakta Koli aka Mostlysane gets engaged to boyfriend Vrishank Khanal: See pics
Story highlights
Prajakta and Vrishank have been dating each other for over a decade now, and often share adorable photos with each other on their respective social media handles. They met through mutual college friends and eventually started dating. As per the reports, Vrishank Khanal is a legal practitioner and currently works in an American company.
Prajakta and Vrishank have been dating each other for over a decade now, and often share adorable photos with each other on their respective social media handles. They met through mutual college friends and eventually started dating. As per the reports, Vrishank Khanal is a legal practitioner and currently works in an American company.
Actress and Youtuber Prajakta Koli got engaged to her longtime beau, Vrishank Khanal. The Jug Jugg Jiyo actress shared the good news on her Instagram handle on Sunday. Sharing an adorable photo with her fiance, Prajakta wrote, "@vrishankkhanal is now my ex boyfriend.''
In the picture, Prajakta flaunted her shiny diamond ring with a goofy expression on her face, and Vrishank is posing with a soft smile. The couple is currently in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on a vacation.
trending now
Soon after the photos were shared, congratulatory messages started pouring in.
Bhumi Pednekar wrote, ''Congratulations.''
Never Have I Ever actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan said, "Congrats!!"
Her Jug Jugg Jiyo co-star Varun Dhawan commented heart emoji.
Also read: Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again shoot begins, here's everything you need to know
Prajakta and Vrishank have been dating each other for over a decade now, and often share adorable photos with each other on their respective social media handles. They met through mutual college friends and eventually started dating. As per the reports, Vrishank Khanal is a legal practitioner and currently works in an American company.
Prajakta Koli's work front
Prajakta Koli, aka Mostlysane, is a popular Indian YouTuber. With her witty smile and unique charm, Prajakta rose to fame with her funny yet relatable content on YouTube. The multihyphenate Prajakta made her Bollywood debut in 2022 with Jug Jugg Jeeyo starring Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani and others. She is well known for the Netflix web series Mismatched, starring Rohit Saraf.
Prajakta was last seen in Anu Menon's Neeyat starring Vidya Balan, Ram Kapoor and others.
recommended stories
recommended stories
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.