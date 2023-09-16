In pics: 5 Celebrities engagements and proposals that set relationship goals

Sep 16, 2023

Love is in the air, and these celebrity couples have set the bar high when it comes to dreamy engagements. These celebrity engagements and proposals serve as a reminder that love knows no boundaries. They show us that relationships are about connection, understanding, and the simple joy of being together As we celebrate these dreamy engagements, let's take inspiration from these couples and remember that setting relationship goals is not about the grand gestures but about cherishing the moments, understanding each other, and nurturing a bond that lasts a lifetime. From Bollywood stars to Hollywood power couples, let's take a look at five engagements and proposals that captured our hearts.



Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

Actress Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha's engagement was a delightful surprise. It was a union of two different worlds, but their love proved that differences can indeed complement each other. Held in a serene Gurudwara setting, the couple embraced tradition, symbolizing their commitment to each other and unity in diversity. They participated in the Anand Karaj ceremony with sincerity and devotion, surrounded by close family and friends. The event highlighted the beauty of love transcending cultural boundaries, emphasizing the importance of shared values in their promising future together.

Hollywood power couple Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly turned heads with their engagement. Their chemistry sizzled on the red carpet, and their engagement was a reflection of their fiery love. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's engagement pictures were a visual testament to their sizzling romance. The pictures radiated raw emotion, emphasizing that love knows no boundaries, be it in style or in life. These snapshots left no doubt that their engagement was a celebration of their fiery and genuine love.While they're known for their edgy style, their engagement was a reminder that love transcends all styles.



Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

The much-loved Bollywood couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, gave us engagement goals to remember. With their on-screen chemistry translating beautifully into real life, their engagement was a testament to simplicity. No grand gestures or over-the-top events, just pure love. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s love blossomed during the shoot of their film ‘Brahmāstra’ when the actor popped up the big question to Bhatt during their romantic gateway to Africa's Masai Mara with a dreamy proposal.



Armaan Malik & Aashna Shroff

Power couple Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff's engagement was nothing short of magical. The couple, known for their adorable Instagram posts, shared the joyous news with fans. Their intimate engagement ceremony in London was a blend of modern Bollywood proposals, setting the perfect example of celebrating love without extravagance. Not only the proposal, Armaan set the bar high by singing a song for his fiance titled as Kasam Se that showcases his love for her and expresses his emotion of how her existence has completed him. The song has garnered immense love from the fans and they are recreating their love stories on the track.

