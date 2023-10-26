Post world premiere at TIFF, Guneet Monga's Yellow Bus to come to India

Following its successful world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2023, Wendy Bednarz’s directorial debut feature, Yellow Bus is set for its Asia premiere in Mumbai on November 2. The film will premiere at MAMI 2023 in Mumbai.

The film Yellow Bus is an emotional rollercoaster, exploring themes of loss, betrayal, and the ultimate triumph of the human spirit through the process of a life-changing loss. The film is a poignant drama starring Tannishtha Chatterjee and Amit Sial, in lead roles. Yellow Bus is a collaborative effort between Indian, Jordanian, Emirati, and American production houses, including Screen Project, Metatron Productions, OSN, Creative Venture, Sikhya Entertainment, and Ta Films.

Set against the backdrop of a sand-swept city in the Middle East, Yellow Bus follows the story of Ananda, portrayed by the talented Tannishtha Chatterjee, who embodies a hopeful migrant mother that is completely shattered by a tragic life-turning incident.

It sheds light on the alienation felt by those who are not completely one with the land. In search for the truth behind her daughter’s tragedy, Ananda grapples with pain, and the emotional turmoil faced by migrants who move to foreign lands with aspirations of better living conditions. Ananda's journey becomes a powerful metaphor for the grief experienced by mothers, showcasing the resilience and strength of the human spirit in the face of unimaginable tragedy.

Speaking of the Asia premiere, the director, Wendy Bednarz said, “We are honoured to bring Yellow Bus to audiences at MAMI 2023. The story is a heartfelt exploration of the human experience and a mother’s worst nightmare, the tragic loss of a child. It follows the journey of a grieving mother who must fight for justice in a foreign land and ultimately learn to forgive those whom she holds accountable, including herself. I am extremely grateful to my producer’s Nadia Eliewat and Guneet Monga Kapoor for empowering Yellow Bus with a platform and Tannishtha’s Chatterjee, whose riveting performance of Ananda, captures the mother’s pain with grace and sensitivity. We are eager to connect with MAMI 2023 audiences, and experience this mother's powerful journey”.

Adding to her thoughts, actor Tannishtha, said, “We were overwhelmed with the response we got at Toronto International Film Festival 2023. This film was hard, even as an actor to step into shoes of Ananda. Giving voice to this woman’s struggle of being unheard, especially in an environment that doesn’t favour you, was an emotional journey. Women are often left to struggle, cope with unprecedented situations. Losing a child is the ultimate loss for a mother."