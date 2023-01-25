Pathan movie leaked online: Shahrukh Khan film leaked on torrent sites before its release? Fact check here

Pathaan movie leaked?: Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's most-anticipated movie, Pathaan which was all set to release on 25 January got leaked online on several sites. According to a Zoom TV report, several websites such as Tamilrockers, Filmy4wap, Filmyzilla, Mp4movies, Pagalworld and Vegamovies leaked the Pathaan movie hours before its release. Reports also claim that the movie is leaked in its HD print and is freely available on many torrent websites.

The movie is directed by Siddharth Anand and breaks all records with its advance booking sales. The movie which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, crossed its advance booking to Rs 14.66 crore. Shahrukh Khan will be seen in the theatres after three years in the action movie of the Yash Raj Films production.

Pathan movie leaked? FACT CHECK here

Pathaan is generating a fantastic pre-release buzz, as evidenced by an increase in Google searches. According to reports, some illegal websites such as Tamilrockers, Filmyme4wap, Filmyzilla, Mp4movies, Pagalworld, and Vegamovies are claiming to show the movie Pathaan for free on their platform before its official release.

Though after checking on these several websites it was found that that the much-awaited film is not leaked yet, this rumour can be yet another barrier ahead of the big release. But, fret not, because these kinds of rumours, cannot put a stop to the excitement of SRK fans.

The movie has already been surrounded by much controversy for its song, Besharam Rang. People are saying this attempt of spreading the rumour that the movie is already leaked on many torrent sites is actually a stunt to hamper the release of movie.

What are piracy laws and punishments in India?

As per the amended Cinematograph Act, of 1952, the recording of movies in the theatre by any recording device, in order to produce a pirated ‘cam print’ of the movie, is illegal and punishable by law.