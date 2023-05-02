Pak court dismisses petition seeking ownership of historic Raj Kapoor haveli

A recent ruling by the Peshawar High Court has dismissed a petition seeking ownership of the historic Kapoor Haveli, a property in the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan, reported news agency PTI. The Haveli, or mansion, was once owned by legendary Bollywood actor Raj Kapoor's family and has been declared a national heritage site by the provincial government in 2016. The bench, consisting of Justices Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Abdul Shakoor, dismissed the case in light of a previous judgment concerning the acquisition process of another historic property, the Dilip Kumar Haveli. This property was also located in Peshawar’s Qissa Khwani Bazaar and was declared a national heritage site by the federal government.

During the court proceedings, the Additional Advocate General of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province confirmed that the Kapoor Haveli had been recognised as a national heritage site by the provincial archaeology department through a notification issued in 2016. However, Justice Shakoor raised doubts about the department's claim and asked if there were any documents that could verify the Kapoor family's ownership or residency in the Haveli.