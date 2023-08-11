OMG 2 leaked online! Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi & Yami Gautam's film hit by piracy bug

Bollywood megastar Akshay Kumar's much-awaited movie Oh My God 2 (OMG 2) has been reportedly leaked online. The sequel of the 2012 comedy-drama Oh My God was supposed to be released in theatres on August 11, but now fans can download it via torrent.

This sequel directed by Amit Rai, starring Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi was one of the highly anticipated flicks of the year. The movie clashes with Sunny Deol-starring Gadar 2.

According to media reports, the movie is available to watch and download in 1080p, 720p, 480p and HD on infamous portals.

The film was facing several delays in the release but was finally given the certification by the Censor Board of Film Certification in India. The authority suggested 25 cuts in the movie to avoid any chances of religious controversies.

OMG 2 Storyline:

Akshay is portrayed as Lord Shiva, Yami Gautam plays the role of a lawyer, and Pankaj Tripathi gives a remarkable performance in the movie playing the role of Kanti an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva.

His world turns upside down when his son, Vivek, becomes a part of the school controversy that leads to his expulsion from the school. Vivek was filmed masturbating in the school and the video gets viral. Instead of finding out who did it, people pull up the kid and his father. He later tries to commit suicide, seeing his son in such a mental state, Kanti vows to find out who is responsible for the incident.

Movies hit by piracy:

Akshay's film is not the film that became a victim of piracy. Several reports suggest Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2 was also been leaked online.

One of the latest releases, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhat's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani AND Kartik Aryan and Kaira Advani's Satyaprem Ki Katha was also harmed by the piracy bug.

Previously movies of star like Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Ajay Devgan's Bhola was also leaked online.

(With inputs from agencies)



