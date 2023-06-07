Nawazuddin Siddiqui wife Aaliya responds to fan's request to change surname: 'Very soon!'
Story highlights
Aaliya Siddiqui, former spouse of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, has responded to an Instagram user's request to change her surname. Aaliya shared a picture with an unknown man, sparking speculation about her new relationship. In response to a comment requesting a surname change, Aaliya confirmed it would happen soon. Fans expressed support and blessings for her happiness.
Aaliya Siddiqui, the former spouse of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, has responded to an Instagram user who requested her to change her surname. Aaliya had shared a picture with an unknown man that many believe is her new beau, and they can be seen sharing a moment of joy. The photo depicts her and her friend leaning towards each other, smiling for the camera. Aaliya is holding a cup of coffee in her hands.
Aaliya celebrates getting out of her relationship with Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Aaliya, while sharing the picture, wrote, "It has taken over 19 years to get out of the relationship that I treasured. But in my life, my children’s are my priority, they were always and they will be. However, there are few relationships that are bigger than and beyond friendship, and this relationship is the same relationship and I am very happy about the same hence shared my happiness with you all. Don’t I have the right to be happy?"
Person asks Aaliya to change her surname
Reacting to the post, a person commented, "Surname change karlijye aap (change your surname)." Aaliya replied, "Bohot jaldi (Very soon)." A fan wrote, "Yes everyone has a right to stay happy, wish you all the love and happiness in life, stay blessed." A comment read, "Good to see you found peace, God bless."
In March of this year, as per Hindustan Times, Aaliya took to Instagram to share a picture of herself and addressed the topic of her name. In a portion of the caption, she expressed, "As far as my name *Mrs Aaliya Siddiqui* is concerned, it is only for few days and once I will be officially divorced, I will be coming back to original and previous identity and I will be permanently and officially changed my name to Miss Anjana Kishore Pandey from Mrs Aaliya Siddiqui."
Aaliya and Nawazuddin's relationship history
Aaliya and Nawazuddin were previously in a relationship in 2000s, which ended in 2007. Aaliya was then called Anjana Kishor Pandey. Later, they reconnected and Aaliya converted to Islam and change her name. They got married and became parents to a daughter and a son. But in 2020, Aaliya, accusing the actor of abandoning their kids, announced that she is seeking a divorce.
