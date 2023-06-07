Nawazuddin Siddiqui wife Aaliya responds to fan's request to change surname: 'Very soon!'

Aaliya Siddiqui, the former spouse of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, has responded to an Instagram user who requested her to change her surname. Aaliya had shared a picture with an unknown man that many believe is her new beau, and they can be seen sharing a moment of joy. The photo depicts her and her friend leaning towards each other, smiling for the camera. Aaliya is holding a cup of coffee in her hands.

Aaliya celebrates getting out of her relationship with Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Aaliya, while sharing the picture, wrote, "It has taken over 19 years to get out of the relationship that I treasured. But in my life, my children’s are my priority, they were always and they will be. However, there are few relationships that are bigger than and beyond friendship, and this relationship is the same relationship and I am very happy about the same hence shared my happiness with you all. Don’t I have the right to be happy?"

Person asks Aaliya to change her surname

Reacting to the post, a person commented, "Surname change karlijye aap (change your surname)." Aaliya replied, "Bohot jaldi (Very soon)." A fan wrote, "Yes everyone has a right to stay happy, wish you all the love and happiness in life, stay blessed." A comment read, "Good to see you found peace, God bless."