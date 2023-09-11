'Molestation, stampede-like situation' fans slam AR Rahman for shoddily run Chennai concert

Double Oscar-winner and musician AR Rahman is admired and adored by millions of fans in India and abroad. Hailing from Chennai (erstwhile Madras), Tamil Nadu, Rahman, is lovingly known as the 'Mozart of Madras'. Given that the artist only performs in a city once in a few years, there is a massive demand and enthusiasm for his live performances. It is needless to mention, the craze for his events in his home city, Chennai. However, several fans who attended his Chennai concert on Sunday evening have horror stories and worst experiences to recount on social media. These range from molestation, stampede-like situations, no seating arrangements, ticket-holders not being allowed into the venue, serpentine queues, massive traffic snarls, improper parking arrangements and even poor-quality audio.

the number of men who used the crowd as an excuse to violate women today..

we were struggling to breathe and were also violated. fuck all those men and fuck @actcevents

the fan in me died today @arrahman thank you for that🙏 — Pavitra (@pavitrash_) September 10, 2023 ×

Woke up to having such a weight in my heart.The unsafe feeling i have today is haunting me. One of the people who groped me,literally looked into my eyes when I just asked him for the way and move.

I'm exhausted.#marakumanenjam#ARRConcert@actcevents @arrahman pic.twitter.com/58SXFOP5kJ — Charulatha Rangarajan (@charuturfo) September 11, 2023 ×

Titled 'Marakkuma Nenjam' (Will the heart forget?), the concert was held at Adityaram Palace, an open ground along Chennai's East Coast Road, the stretch that leads to UNESCO World Heritage town Mamallapuram.

Originally scheduled for August 12th, the concert had to be called off owing to heavy rains and the open-air venue being left in a mess after the showers. The re-scheduled concert took place on September 10th, Sunday evening at the same venue.

Diehard fans of AR Rahman, who had attended the concert and spent as much as INR 5000 ($60.3) per ticket, have been lashing out at the Oscar-winner for the shameful experiences that they were subject to at the venue.

In the run-up to the concert on Sunday evening, the two major highways leading to the venue — East Coast Road and Old Mahabalipuram Road, were choked with traffic. Those who reached the venue with valid tickets were denied entry, owing to overcrowding. Vehicle parking was another major hassle, according to those who attended the event. Hundreds of people with valid tickets were denied entry and forced to gather near the gates, thereby leading to a stampede-like situation, where women were molested, children and elderly suffered in the melee and suffocation. There were even reports for children going missing in the crowds.

Imagine paying 2000 rupees for gold tickets and this is what you get? What a shit show. Had to return back without even entering. #ARRConcert #marakumanenjam pic.twitter.com/r8c64JLOuP — Uncle Fed (@WhatTheFahad) September 10, 2023 ×

As such suffering unfolded outside the venue, the concert went on. However, even those gathered at the concert grounds alleged that the audio quality was poor and almost inaudible. Videos have emerged on social media, showing that the convoy of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin was caught up along the same stretch, near the concert venue. The high-security convoy of Stalin was seen driving along what appeared to be the wrong-side of the road, in a bid to escape the risky traffic situation.

Videos have also emerged of fans tearing the tickets and saying how AR Rahman has caused a huge disappointment for them, as they had attended the event only for his sake and the love for him.

As a woman who was groped twice in the concert,

Shame on all of you for making me go through anxiety and adding on to my trauma.@arrahman @actcevents #MarakkumaNenjam #ARRConcert — Charulatha Rangarajan (@charuturfo) September 10, 2023 ×

There are several allegations on social media that the organizers over-sold tickets, despite knowing the on-site limitations and possibility of overcrowding. However, there are also videos of VVIPs and film personalities who are seated in front rows and enjoying the concert, flanked by bouncers and security staff. Many were quick to point out similar issues faced by fans during an August 18th AR Rahman concert in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu and how lessons have not been learnt from the mishaps there.

WORST WORST WORST CONCERT EVER!! Very poorly organised concert by the organiser. No proper coordination from road to seating everything. Horrible planning. THEY HAVE TAKEN FANS FOR GRANTED. I feel like SCAM of money!! @actcevents @arrahman #marakumanenjam #arrconcert — Kanimozhi Manoharan (@Kaniiii___) September 10, 2023 ×

After the massive outrage on social media and the concert mismanagement and related videos trending online, ACTC events which organised the event have apologised to fans. However, it has not elaborated on how ticket-holders who weren't permitted to enter would be compensated.

AR Rahman's admin-run X-account has been sharing posts of those who enjoyed the concert and that of the event management firm. Acknowledging the widespread fury, the account later published a post asking people who were denied entry to share a picture of their tickets.

Dearest Chennai Makkale, those of you who purchased tickets and weren’t able to enter owing to unfortunate circumstances, please do share a copy of your ticket purchase to arr4chennai@btos.in along with your grievances. Our team will respond asap🙏@BToSproductions @actcevents — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) September 11, 2023 ×

However, the major concern among fans is not about money or refund and remains about women reporting molestation.

@actcevents @arrahman and everybody else involved in #marakumanenjam and #ARRahman live. We need answers, accountability, refunds and much more. The organizing today was pathetic, and not only from an experience POV but dangers to health&safety. Videos attached, thread follows. pic.twitter.com/hf7fnyDVHc — Nitin (@makhayanitini) September 10, 2023 ×

Ironically, social media users and concert goers have been saying that the concert titled 'Marakkuma Nenjam' (Will the heart forget?), will never be forgotten, thanks to all the mishaps at the event.

