AR Rahman says winning an Oscar put him in a pigeonhole
AR Rahman may have earned internal laurels for his work in films like 127 Hours, Million Dollar Arm and Pele, but the music composer states he hot pigeonholed. Rahman won the prestigious Academy Award for his composition in Slumdog Millionaire. Rahman was the first Indian composer to win an Oscar.
Speaking about his directorial debut, Le Musk and how he wanted to experiment with his creative process and new technology- Rahman told Forbes magazine, "As an Indian composer, winning an Oscar and all that stuff, there is a pigeonhole you are put into. ‘Oh Indian stuff, let’s go to AR!’ Even though I have done 127 Hours, Pele and other stuff but still have the urge… There’s nothing bad with that. I am doing a lot of Indian movies. I love doing Indian movies. I am proud. But I also love to do something that is completely unrelated to India, as a creative expression. To get those is very difficult in Hollywood, all the places are already taken.”
AR Rahman on Rocketry winning the National Award
AR Rahman has won two Academy Awards, two Grammy Awards, a BAFTA Award, a Golden Globe Award, and six Indian National Film Awards.
As the 69th National Awards were announced last week, Rahman took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to wish R Madhavan for winning Best Feature film for his directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi.
AR Rahman wrote, “Congrats Madhavan….I still remember the impact of your movie watching at Cannes ….have to confess now (great timing)… I liked yours better than #Oppenheimer.”
Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan, is set during World War II, and follows physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, played by Cillian Murphy.
