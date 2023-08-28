AR Rahman says winning an Oscar put him in a pigeonhole

AR Rahman may have earned internal laurels for his work in films like 127 Hours, Million Dollar Arm and Pele, but the music composer states he hot pigeonholed. Rahman won the prestigious Academy Award for his composition in Slumdog Millionaire. Rahman was the first Indian composer to win an Oscar.



Speaking about his directorial debut, Le Musk and how he wanted to experiment with his creative process and new technology- Rahman told Forbes magazine, "As an Indian composer, winning an Oscar and all that stuff, there is a pigeonhole you are put into. ‘Oh Indian stuff, let’s go to AR!’ Even though I have done 127 Hours, Pele and other stuff but still have the urge… There’s nothing bad with that. I am doing a lot of Indian movies. I love doing Indian movies. I am proud. But I also love to do something that is completely unrelated to India, as a creative expression. To get those is very difficult in Hollywood, all the places are already taken.”