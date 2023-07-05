Mission Impossible 7: Bollywood bigwigs competing for trailer spot alongside Tom Cruise movie?

The bigwigs of the Indian film industry, known as B-Town, are reportedly engaged in a fierce competition to have their upcoming movie trailers featured alongside Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, starring Tom Cruise. Notable actors and filmmakers like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Prabhas, and Akshay Kumar are said to be vying for this opportunity, hoping to benefit from the massive success and global recognition associated with the Mission: Impossible franchise. Following the successful attachment of the Jawan trailer to Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part On, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, other prominent Indian films like Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Salaar, and OMG 2 are also reportedly competing to have their trailers attached to the Tom Cruise blockbuster.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One synopsis

The movie's synopsis reads, "In Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet: To track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands. With control of the future and the fate of the world at stake, and dark forces from Ethan's past closing in, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission – not even the lives of those he cares about most."

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One cast and creative team

Esai Morales plays the role of Gabriel, the film's villain. Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, and Henry Czerny return from earlier movies. Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, Rob Delaney, Cary Elwes, Indira Varma, and Mark Gatiss have been cast in yet-unknown roles. McQuarrie has directed the film based on a script penned by himself and Erik Jendresen.