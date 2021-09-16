Late star Dilip Kumar's Twitter account to be deactivated

Late Bollywood star Dilip Kumar’s Twitter account will be deactivated.

Faisal Farooqui announced that this decision is being taken with the consent of Saira Banu.

Sharing a picture of the late iconic actor, Faisal wrote, “After much discussion and deliberation and with the consent of Saira Banu ji, I hv decided to close this twitter account of beloved Dilip Kumar Saab. Thank you for your continuous love and support. -Faisal Farooqui”

Earlier, when Dilip Kumar was alive, both Saira Banu and Faisal kept his fans updated about his life and health through the Twitter handle.

Dilip Kumar was one of the biggest Hindi movie stars India had ever seen. Some of his best known films include 'Aan', 'Daag', 'Devdas', 'Madhumati', 'Azaad', 'Mughal-e-Azam', 'Ganga Jamuna', 'Kranti', 'Karma', 'Ram Aur Shyam', among others. For his contribution to cinema, Dilip Kumar was conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India’s highest award in the artform. He also received the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award of the country.