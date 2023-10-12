Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to re-release on its 25th anniversary

Karan Johar's debut feature film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji in the lead, is completing 25 years. To mark the special occasion, the film is being re-released in theatres in India. The global blockbuster captured the imagination of both the masses as well as the critics and remains an iconic film to date.

The movie proved to be a trendsetter of the ’90s. From cementing the trend of gifting friendship bands on Friendship Day to Shah Rukh Khan's ‘cool’ pendant and Anjali’s bob-cut, the film set the pace for many new trends.



Released on October 16, 1998, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai will now celebrate its 25th anniversary next Monday.

The Dharma Productions, along with PVR and INOX cinemas, are holding a special screening for the fans on Sunday, October 15, at PVR ICON, Mumbai on October 15.



Karan Johar-owned production house took to its social media channels and made the announcement on Wednesday, October 11, as it wrote, "Hum ek baar jeete hai, ek baar marte hai aur #KuchKuchHotaHai special screening ka mauka bhi ek hi baar milta hai! At PVR INOX (Mumbai) on 15th October - time to relive the magic!".



Reacting to the post, several fans outside of Mumbai asked for shows in their cities.



"Need more shows, not fair it's already full," another wrote, "Why not re-release it in all of India??". "Unfair Karan....Re-release it in all parts of India, especially Kerala", wrote a Shah Rukh Khan fan from Kerala.



The film had Salman Khan in a cameo role and also featured Archana Puran Singh, Anupam Kher, Sana Saeed, Farida Jalal, Reema Lagoo and Johnny Lever in key roles.



