Koffee With Karan Season 8: Fans hail Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's episode for spreading love

Koffee with Karan, the chat show hosted by Karan Johar, made its season debut with the gorgeous real-life couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. And the episode was different from the usual KWK episodes in so many ways.

The show returned with a refreshing change. The first guests of the season, Deepika and Ranveer, kept the conversations so full of love and joy that it made fans go gaga over them one more time.

Throughout the episode, the couple didn’t miss a chance to address their love towards each other and kept space in the room for Karan to talk about his battle with depression as well. One of the highlights from the show was when Karan opened up about not feeling his best in recent months, and Deepika comforted him with, “I am here for you Karan, whenever you need!” This is so heartfelt. #KaranJohar is such a big personality, has everything but still is lonely. Everyone should have that someone special.



I wish he would get a partner to share his life and finally gets a story to tell ❤️#KoffeeWithKaran



I wish he would get a partner to share his life and finally gets a story to tell ❤️#KoffeeWithKaran — Amber (@Amber_5577) October 25, 2023

Over the past few years, Karan Johar's chat show, along with providing entertainment, has also been targeted for the hate it sometimes brings, for comparisons, and for putting people down.

The new episode, in that sense, seems like a beautiful change where both Deepika and Ranveer kept their conversations about love, mental health, and their marriage. There were no toxic conversations, no unnecessary gossip, no double-meaning chats - only love, smiles, laughter, joys, and happy tears.