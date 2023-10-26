ugc_banner

Koffee With Karan Season 8: Fans hail Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's episode for spreading love

WION Web Team
New DelhiUpdated: Oct 26, 2023, 01:13 PM IST

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone on Koffee With Karan Photograph:(Twitter)

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all heart on the premiere of Koffee With Karan and spreaded only love on the show.

Koffee with Karan, the chat show hosted by Karan Johar, made its season debut with the gorgeous real-life couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. And the episode was different from the usual KWK episodes in so many ways. 

The show returned with a refreshing change. The first guests of the season, Deepika and Ranveer, kept the conversations so full of love and joy that it made fans go gaga over them one more time. 

Throughout the episode, the couple didn’t miss a chance to address their love towards each other and kept space in the room for Karan to talk about his battle with depression as well. One of the highlights from the show was when Karan opened up about not feeling his best in recent months, and Deepika comforted him with, “I am here for you Karan, whenever you need!” 

Over the past few years, Karan Johar’s chat show, along with providing entertainment, has also been targeted for the hate it sometimes brings, for comparisons, and for putting people down.

The new episode, in that sense, seems like a beautiful change where both Deepika and Ranveer kept their conversations about love, mental health, and their marriage. There were no toxic conversations, no unnecessary gossip, no double-meaning chats - only love, smiles, laughter, joys, and happy tears. 

The show was studded with lots of good moments which only goes on to show that one doesn’t need toxicity to grab eyeballs! One of the many best moments that the audience also got to witness through this episode is how Deepika and Ranveer sat next to each other, radiating power, love, and gratitude just as they do in their real life. 

Fans too welcomed the new change on Koffee With Karan and termed the episode as 'wholesome and warm' and hailed #DeepVeer for setting couple goals. 

Koffee With Karan Season 8 is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. 

