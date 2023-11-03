Koffee With Karan S8: Find out why Bobby and Sunny got emotional on father Dharmendra's message

The second episode of Koffee with Karan season 8 had the Deol brothers as guests. Talking to the host Karan Johar, Bobby and Sunny, who are the sons of veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra, got candid about their careers, ups and downs, and even teared up on their father's heartfelt message.



Bobby on his battle with alcoholism, career and more

Talking about the tough days, Bobby, 53, said that he used to sit at home, drink and used to pity himself continuously when he had no work.



Bobby said, “I gave up. I started pitying myself and just took up drinking a lot. I was just sitting at home and I used to keep cursing and saying ‘Why don’t people take me? I am good.’ I think I became so negative about everything. I used to sit at home, my wife works. And suddenly I heard my son speaking ‘Mom, papa sits at home and you go to work everyday.’ And then something snapped in me and I said ‘No, I can’t.’”

“I have gone and met so many people and I said to myself ‘I will go and meet people and tell them I want to work with you.’ I came to you (Karan Johar) also. You still haven’t worked with me.” Karan replied, “We have done one film together.”

He continued, “In this industry, they only need you when you are of use to them and that I never understood earlier. I went and met a lot of people. Once, a producer wanted me for a film. But he said, “No, you will have to call the main star of the film and ask if it’s okay with that person to work in the movie.''

Dharmendra's message for his boys

During an hour-long episode, a pre-recorded message by the 87-year-old actor was played. In the clip, the actor talked about Bobby and Sunny, praised their achievements, and explained why he couldn't stop them from drinking.



“Har bachcha, kaisa bhi ho, baap ke saamne bheegi billi ban jaata hai, aur baap se door hote hi sher ban jaata hai (Every child, regardless of how he is, becomes meek in front of their father. And the moment they’re alone, they transform into tigers),” Dharmendra said, per Indian Express.

Bobby and Sunny are on cloud nine right now. After a gap of years, Sunny is basking in the blockbuster success of Gadar 2. Meanwhile, Bobby's career is also back on the track. The actor made his comeback with Salman Khan's Race 3. His role wasn't able to change the trajectory of his career, however, due to the film he started getting projects like Housefull 4, Netflix Class of 83 and Ashram.