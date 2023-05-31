Karisma Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit's 'dance of friendship' will put a smile on your face; watch

Dil To Pagal Hai fans, this one is for you. On Wednesday, the film's two leading actresses Karisma Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit Nene shared an adorable video of them dancing together. The video was captioned as 'Dance of Friendship'. Those who have watched the 1997 Yash Chopra directorial, would recall a pivotal sequence that featured the two actresses in a dance-off.



The film, featured Shah Rukh Khan as Rahul while Madhuri played Pooja and Karisma played Nisha in the film. Nearly three decades later, we now know how the story may have panned out for the two women had there not been a Rahul in the picture.



In the video posted on Instagram, Karisma and Madhuri can be seen grooving to Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's hit track Balam Pichkari from the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani- which incidentally celebrates 10 years of its release on Wednesday. The two can be seen dancing and posing together for photos in what seems to be an informal gathering of friends.

As the video was posted on social media, fans and industry friends dropped comments of appreciation. Karisma's sister, actress Kareena Kapoor wrote, "The OG Superstars."